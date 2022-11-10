Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 106,250 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 374,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809,100. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.