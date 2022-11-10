UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €28.00 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Stock Down 1.2 %

ETR:GBF traded down €0.34 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.02 ($29.02). 69,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Bilfinger has a one year low of €25.04 ($25.04) and a one year high of €39.44 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.