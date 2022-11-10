Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 25,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Ucommune International Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

About Ucommune International

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.