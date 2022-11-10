UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $42.98 million and $2.45 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

