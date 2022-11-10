Umee One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and $1.66 million worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umee has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umee Token Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

