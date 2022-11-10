Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.