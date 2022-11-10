Unionview LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. 124,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

