Unionview LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of META traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

