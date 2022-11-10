Unionview LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Unionview LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $10.28 on Thursday, reaching $184.91. 2,947,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,901,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $241.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

