Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $369.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00033026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00339792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005854 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001139 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.38376769 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 516 active market(s) with $339,059,329.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

