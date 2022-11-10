Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
