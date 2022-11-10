Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

About Unisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 727.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 403,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 278,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

