United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Mark A. Green Acquires 1,800 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UFCS opened at $28.30 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

