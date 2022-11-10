Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

