Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 230.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

U stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 261,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 78.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

