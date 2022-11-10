Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 9.5 %

U stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

