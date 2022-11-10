Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 25.9% Higher

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 242,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,132,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 78.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 95.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

