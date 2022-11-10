Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UEIC opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.70 million, a P/E ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

