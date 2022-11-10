Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of UEIC opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.70 million, a P/E ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
