Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UTI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 552.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 249.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,945 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

