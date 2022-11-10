Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 36,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

