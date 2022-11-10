Unizen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and $2.91 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00577931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,266.72 or 0.30103493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

