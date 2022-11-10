Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $270.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

