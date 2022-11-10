Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as low as $5.80. Urban One shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 14,587 shares.
Urban One Stock Down 9.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
