Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.07

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.07 and traded as low as $64.77. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 14,289,584 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 807.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,439,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,192,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,149,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,408 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $116,158,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,411,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.