Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

