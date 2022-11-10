Vance Wealth Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 632.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,207. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

