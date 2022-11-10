Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 85,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

