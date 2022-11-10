Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BIV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.