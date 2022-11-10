Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Centene comprises 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

