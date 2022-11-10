Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,562 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $12.14 on Thursday, reaching $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

