Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $5.65 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Moody’s by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 8.8 %

MCO traded up $23.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.66. 7,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,545. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

