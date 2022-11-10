Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 4.6 %

V traded up $8.91 on Thursday, hitting $202.84. 67,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

