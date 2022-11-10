Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 20,417 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 9,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.