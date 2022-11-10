Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,269 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $26.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $624.32. 3,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,193. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

