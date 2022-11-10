VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 87,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,830,066 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $22.99.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

