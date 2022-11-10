VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

