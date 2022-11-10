Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 207,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.