Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 265,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

