Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,053,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.