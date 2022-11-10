Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $20.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.98. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,362. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

