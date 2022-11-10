Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

VO traded up $11.31 on Thursday, hitting $210.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

