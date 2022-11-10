Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Down 2.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 977,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 877,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
