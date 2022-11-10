Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Down 2.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 977,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 877,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7,069.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795,919 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $107,636,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 129.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 83.6% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,364,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,275,000.

