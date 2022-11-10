Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $185.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

