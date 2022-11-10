Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.58. 8,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,222. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.