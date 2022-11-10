Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $363,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.