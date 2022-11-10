Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the October 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,755,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after acquiring an additional 844,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

