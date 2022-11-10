Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:VCM opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.74. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$13.85 and a 12 month high of C$20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of C$392.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vecima Networks

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.