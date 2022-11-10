Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.72 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.40 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 510,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,818. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.