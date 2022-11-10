Venus USDC Trading Up 0.1% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.57 million and approximately $45.77 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02170477 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,948,267.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

