Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 755,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

