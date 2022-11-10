Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

